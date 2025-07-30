Trump Imposes Steep Tariffs on India Amid Trade and Geopolitical Tensions

US President Donald Trump has announced a decisive 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective immediately from 1st August, branding India as one of the nations with the highest global tariffs.

The decision, posted on his Truth Social platform late last night (30th July), follows the collapse of a trade deal, with Trump citing India's "overly rigid, complicated and irritating" regulations.

Furthermore, President Trump highlighted India's continued procurement of oil and natural gas from Russia, despite warnings from the US.

He hinted at potential "additional punitive measures" if India persists in these energy purchases.

Trump stated that India has "some of the highest tariffs in the world" and "some of the most rigid and irritating non-tariff trade barriers (NTB) compared to other countries."