US Prioritises 'Quality Deals' Over Trade Deadlines, Says Treasury Secretary

The Trump administration is prioritising the quality of trade agreements over the speed of reaching a deal before the looming August 1 deadline, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Speaking on Monday (July 21) local time, Bessent addressed a CNBC query about potential deadline extensions for countries currently in negotiations to avoid new tariffs.

"We are not in a hurry to get a deal," he stated, adding that the ultimate decision rests with President Donald Trump."If we go back to tariffs on August 1, I think high tariffs will put more pressure on those countries to offer better deals," the Treasury chief commented, indicating a firm stance from Washington.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt disclosed that President Trump may discuss trade matters with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr during their White House meeting on Tuesday (July 22).

Leavitt confirmed ongoing engagement with governments globally and hinted at potential announcements regarding new deals or additional tariffs before the deadline, though she offered no further specifics.

Across the Atlantic, European Union diplomats have revealed that the bloc is contemplating extensive countermeasures as signs of a trade agreement remain elusive.

Germany and other EU member states are reportedly considering "anti-coercion" tools, which could potentially restrict US access to government procurement tenders or certain services.