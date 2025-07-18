China's Commerce Minister Urges US to Halt Tariff War, Citing Progress

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on the United States to avoid a return to tariff warfare, emphasising that recent negotiations in Europe demonstrate such conflict is unnecessary.

He urged Washington to act commensurately with its status as a global superpower and focus on stabilising the trade relationship.

According to Reuters, Wang highlighted the "ups and downs" in China-US relations as a clear indicator of their profound economic interdependence.

"Big countries should act like big countries; they must bear their own responsibilities," he asserted, reaffirming China's commitment to protecting its national interests.

Beijing faces an August 12 deadline to finalise a tariff agreement with the US, following a temporary truce brokered last month.

Failure to reach a deal this time could trigger fresh volatility across global supply chains, with US tariffs on Chinese goods potentially escalating to over 100%.