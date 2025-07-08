Beijing Warns Against US Trade Deals Excluding China

China has issued a stern warning against countries that might seek trade agreements with the United States by deliberately excluding Chinese involvement in their supply chains.

The admonition comes as the Trump administration prepares to implement significantly higher tariffs on various trading partners next month.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump began notifying countries on Monday (7th July) that they would face increased US tariffs from 1st August.

This follows an initial 10% tariff imposed since April, while Washington sought to finalise trade deals.

China, which had already been subject to tariffs exceeding 100% on some goods, has until 12th August to reach an agreement with the White House.

The official Communist Party newspaper, People's Daily, published a commentary titled "Voice from China," a column typically used to convey foreign policy views.

Addressing the escalating trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, the article asserted: "One extremely clear conclusion is that negotiation and cooperation are the only correct path."

