Japan PM Ishiba announces intent to stay in office

"We've received an extremely harsh judgment from the public," he told a press conference at the party's headquarters. "(The result) was extremely deplorable. I apologise."

But he said, "We will not allow stagnation in national politics."

He cited ongoing tariff talks with the United States, rising prices and the possibility of a big earthquake in the Tokyo metropolitan area as reasons for his decision to stay in office. "Such things do not wait for the political situation to be settled," he said.