Japan ruling bloc struggles to keep Upper House majority

If the ruling bloc, which lost its majority in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in last October's election, also loses its majority in the 248-seat Upper House, Ishiba's clout could take a hit.

But Ishiba, who took office in October, denied that he would step down. "We must be aware of our responsibility to fulfil for the nation and our responsibility as a comparative first party. I will take charge of it," he said on television.

He added, "Discussing (an expansion of the ruling coalition) with those who are responsible for the future of the country is an option."