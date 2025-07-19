Party leaders make final push for votes in Upper House poll

The biggest focus is whether the ruling camp of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito will be able to win 50 contested seats necessary to maintain its majority in the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

The outcome could affect the fate of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and the coalition framework.

In last year's election for the House of Representatives, the ruling camp suffered a crushing defeat, losing its majority in the lower parliamentary chamber.

On Saturday, Ishiba took to the streets of Sendai in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi and the city of Tokushima in the namesake prefecture in western Japan, before giving his final stump speech for the Upper House election in front of Kamata Station in Tokyo's Ota Ward.