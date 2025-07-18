Thailand ranks 9th in Global Optimism Index for 2025

Amid global economic volatility—driven by the aftermath of Trump-era tax policies, escalating geopolitical tensions, environmental disasters, and widespread social and mental health challenges—many people across the world remain cautiously optimistic about the future.

According to the "Global Optimism" survey by Ipsos Predictions Survey 2025, conducted between October 25 and November 8, 2024, across 33 countries with 23,721 working-age adult respondents, the survey reveals that Thailand ranked 9th worldwide in terms of optimism for 2025, while Indonesia secured the top position, followed by Colombia and China.

Respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "I am optimistic that 2025 will be a better year for me than it was in 2024." This singular metric served as the basis for an optimism index, ranking countries from most to least optimistic based on the proportion of respondents who agreed.