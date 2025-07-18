Thailand ranks 9th in Global Optimism Index for 2025

Amid global economic volatility—driven by the aftermath of Trump-era tax policies, escalating geopolitical tensions, environmental disasters, and widespread social and mental health challenges—many people across the world remain cautiously optimistic about the future.
According to the "Global Optimism" survey by Ipsos Predictions Survey 2025, conducted between October 25 and November 8, 2024, across 33 countries with 23,721 working-age adult respondents, the survey reveals that Thailand ranked 9th worldwide in terms of optimism for 2025, while Indonesia secured the top position, followed by Colombia and China.
Respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed with the statement: "I am optimistic that 2025 will be a better year for me than it was in 2024." This singular metric served as the basis for an optimism index, ranking countries from most to least optimistic based on the proportion of respondents who agreed.
Global Population’s Optimism
This ranking reflects the population’s collective feelings about various social and economic circumstances impacting their lives in 2025 compared to 2024. Overall, 71% of global respondents believed 2025 would surpass 2024 in quality of life. The figure has hovered between 75% and 80% over the past decade.
Indonesia: Leading Global Optimism
Indonesia emerged as the most optimistic country, with 90% of respondents expressing hope for 2025. This optimism extends to various aspects of life:
Japan: Lowest Optimism Among Surveyed Countries
In contrast, Japan ranks lowest in optimism, with 63% disagreeing that 2025 would be a better year than 2024.
Regional Index: Thailand & China
Thailand ranked 9th in global optimism. Approximately 67% of Thai respondents expressed confidence in global economic improvement.
China also showed strong expectations, with 79% anticipating economic improvement, and 86% expecting personal well-being to improve next year.