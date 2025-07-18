Subaru unveils new EV in New York

At the New York International Auto Show in April, Subaru showcased the improved Solterra and the all-new Trailseeker, both electric-only SUVs co-developed with the leading Japanese vehicle manufacturer. The upgraded Solterra is scheduled to be released by December, and the Trailseeker early next year.

The Uncharted, the smallest of the three, is targeted at younger consumers, a senior Subaru of America official said.

