Ishiba, Bessent agree to continue tariff talks

The 30-minute meeting was joined by economic revitalisation minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, and members of a US delegation who will attend the United States' "national day" event at the ongoing World Exposition in the western city of Osaka on Saturday.

During the meeting, Ishiba said he expects Bessent and Akazawa to actively engage in tariff talks to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

Bessent responded that both sides can certainly reach a good agreement, according to Ishiba.