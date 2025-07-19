Akazawa to visit Washington next week for tariff talks

He is aiming to advance the negotiations so as to avoid the United States' imposition of a 25 pct reciprocal tariff on all imports from Japan, which is due to come into effect on Aug. 1 as announced by Trump.

Akazawa, also the economic revitalisation minister, revealed his travel plan to reporters after attending a ceremony related to the United States' "national day" event at the World Exposition in the western Japan city of Osaka on Saturday and meeting the visiting US presidential delegation, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The Japanese minister said that there were no tariff discussions at the day's ceremony and luncheon.