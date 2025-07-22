Malaysia is trying to lower looming US tariffs to 20 %

The Malaysian government is negotiating with the United States to secure a 20% tariff rate, but remains hesitant to comply with certain demands made by President Donald Trump, including the opening of the electric vehicle (EV) market and land ownership laws.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is pushing for a tariff reduction below the 25% threshold, effective August 1. Malaysia aims to align its tax rates with regional neighbours such as Indonesia (19%) and Vietnam (20% for general goods, 40% for goods trans-shipped through Vietnam).

Malaysia is also working to ease US concerns over illicit semiconductor imports, but has opposed Washington’s request to extend tax relief for American-made EVs.

Earlier this month, Minister for Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI), Zafrul Aziz, expressed confidence that Malaysia could reach a tariff deal, but recently warned of the potential downsides of an agreement, emphasising the challenges smaller, trade-dependent nations face in negotiations with the US under Trump’s administration.