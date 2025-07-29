Thailand faces tax hike after US delays trade agreement; border clashes impact diplomacy

Thanakorn Kasetsuwan, president of the Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC), has called on the Thai government to request a delay in the US reciprocal tariffs amid the ongoing border conflict with Cambodia. He stated that while Thailand may appear at a disadvantage, there are still opportunities to manage the situation.

He urged the government to appeal to the US to postpone the implementation of the 36% tariff, citing the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia. Thanakorn argued that this escalation was initiated by Cambodia, with Thailand forced to protect its territory and prevent further encroachment. He emphasised that this is a regular defensive measure and not an act of aggression.

“The Thai government should ask the US to delay the tariff enforcement, assuring them that Thailand is committed to a ceasefire and diplomatic dialogue. Thailand has always advocated for peaceful negotiations,” Thanakorn said.

He added that Cambodia exports relatively few goods to the US, so the US tariffs on Cambodia’s goods would not have a significant impact. However, Thailand, being a major exporter to the US, is more likely to face substantial consequences if the tariffs are imposed.

Kriangkrai Theeranukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), echoed these concerns, stating that if the US and Thailand fail to reach a resolution by July 31, US tariffs will apply at 36% across all Thai exports, putting Thailand at a competitive disadvantage compared to regional neighbours like Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, whose tariffs stand at 20%, 19%, and 19%, respectively.

The impact of these tariffs could severely affect key Thai industries, particularly those with the US as a major trading partner, such as processed food, agriculture, automotive parts, electronics, textiles, jewellery, and steel. The estimated damage to Thai exports could range between 800 to 900 billion baht.

Kriangkrai revealed that Thailand has already submitted a second proposal to the US, differing from the initial offer, particularly in the number of product lines that could benefit from a 0% tariff. However, there has been no response from the US yet, though he remains hopeful for a favourable resolution before the deadline.

“If the US proceeds with the full 36% tariff, it could significantly impact Thailand's exports. Additionally, there is the issue of Chinese exports being channelled through Thailand, which increases the risk of the US imposing trade retaliation on Thailand in the future,” he said.

Affected Thai exports include furniture, tyres, hard drives, rubber gloves, clothing, canned and processed fruits, computers and accessories, ceramics, medical equipment, leather shoes, miscellaneous metals, plastics, air conditioners, canned seafood, and machinery.