Royal Thai Army responds to Cambodia’s ceasefire violation with countermeasures

The Royal Thai Army issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning Cambodia for violating the ceasefire agreement and affirming that the Thai Army would respond to the situation accordingly.
According to a report from the 2nd Army Area, Cambodia breached the ceasefire agreement, with disturbances and weapon attacks reported in several areas. In response, the Thai military deployed forces as per the situation. The army spokesperson also confirmed that efforts to continue discussions between military leaders from both sides are ongoing.
The statement clarified that, following the agreement between the Thai and Cambodian governments to cease military operations at 24:00 hours on 28 July, Thailand adhered strictly to the ceasefire and closely monitored the situation along the border. However, throughout the night and into the morning, reports of Cambodian military actions surfaced, including disturbances and the use of heavy weaponry targeting Thai territory in areas such as Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Sam Tae, Ta Kwai Temple, and Phu Makua.
In response, the Thai Army implemented retaliatory measures in line with the right to self-defence, deploying frontline troops and using supporting weapons to suppress the Cambodian military actions.
Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, stated:
“Following the joint agreement between the Thai and Cambodian governments to cease military combat along the border area, effective from 24:00 hours on 28 July, the goal was to foster peace, reduce tensions, and promote cooperation. The Thai Army strictly complied with the ceasefire and immediately ceased military actions along the border, as agreed. However, it is deeply regrettable that, despite this agreement, Cambodia continued to attack Thai territory at multiple points, which is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and an attempt to undermine mutual trust.”
The Royal Thai Army strongly condemned these actions and reaffirmed the necessity of responding with appropriate measures under the right to self-defence. The spokesperson emphasised that the Thai military did not act aggressively but defended the nation’s sovereignty according to international law.
The statement also mentioned that the scheduled meeting between military leaders of both countries, initially set for the morning, has been rescheduled to 10:00 hours. The discussions are intended to address the ongoing tensions and seek resolution between the two sides.