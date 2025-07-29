Royal Thai Army responds to Cambodia’s ceasefire violation with countermeasures

The Royal Thai Army issued a statement on Tuesday, condemning Cambodia for violating the ceasefire agreement and affirming that the Thai Army would respond to the situation accordingly.

According to a report from the 2nd Army Area, Cambodia breached the ceasefire agreement, with disturbances and weapon attacks reported in several areas. In response, the Thai military deployed forces as per the situation. The army spokesperson also confirmed that efforts to continue discussions between military leaders from both sides are ongoing.

The statement clarified that, following the agreement between the Thai and Cambodian governments to cease military operations at 24:00 hours on 28 July, Thailand adhered strictly to the ceasefire and closely monitored the situation along the border. However, throughout the night and into the morning, reports of Cambodian military actions surfaced, including disturbances and the use of heavy weaponry targeting Thai territory in areas such as Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Sam Tae, Ta Kwai Temple, and Phu Makua.

In response, the Thai Army implemented retaliatory measures in line with the right to self-defence, deploying frontline troops and using supporting weapons to suppress the Cambodian military actions.