Thai army detects movement of Cambodian PHL-03 rocket systems

Col Kampanat Waphansu, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Second Army Area, provided a battlefield update at noon on Monday (July 28), reporting that Cambodian forces had launched multiple BM-21 rocket salvos across several fronts, including Hill 677, Phu Phee, Pha Mor I Daeng–Preah Vihear, and Phu Ma Kua.

Thai troops responded proportionally to the level of threat, targeting strategic locations such as Chong Bok, Chong Arn Ma, Ta Kwai Temple, and Ta Muen Thom Temple.

The Thai military also detected suspicious activity involving Cambodia’s PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launchers, with movement observed near Samrong airfield in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.