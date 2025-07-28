Thai army detects movement of Cambodian PHL-03 rocket systems

Col Kampanat Waphansu, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Second Army Area, provided a battlefield update at noon on Monday (July 28), reporting that Cambodian forces had launched multiple BM-21 rocket salvos across several fronts, including Hill 677, Phu Phee, Pha Mor I Daeng–Preah Vihear, and Phu Ma Kua.
Thai troops responded proportionally to the level of threat, targeting strategic locations such as Chong Bok, Chong Arn Ma, Ta Kwai Temple, and Ta Muen Thom Temple.
The Thai military also detected suspicious activity involving Cambodia’s PHL-03 long-range multiple rocket launchers, with movement observed near Samrong airfield in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey province.
In addition to the kinetic warfare, Thailand has faced cyber threats. A group of Cambodian hackers reportedly breached several Thai government networks via systems such as CORS and NCDC. Meanwhile, frontline units discovered that Cambodian soldiers had laid landmines in contested zones as Thai troops conducted clearing operations.
Key clashes occurred in Chong Arn Ma, Phu Phee, and Phu Ma Kua, with both sides exchanging fire throughout the night. Multiple injuries have been reported.
Cambodian forces are reportedly intensifying efforts to hold and expand control around the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temple zones. Intelligence suggests troop reinforcements have been continuously deployed from deeper inside Cambodian territory. Notably, friendly fire incidents were observed in Chong Arn Ma and Pha Mor I Daeng, likely due to miscommunication as multiple Cambodian units converged on the area.
Looking ahead, Thai military intelligence warns that Cambodia may resort to deeper-range artillery strikes. The potential for high-intensity combat remains elevated, especially in areas such as Chong Arn Ma, Phu Phee, Phu Ma Kua, Ta Muen Thom, and Ta Kwai temples.
The military is also on high alert for further cyberattacks and infiltration attempts by Cambodian spies.