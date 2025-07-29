Thai Army condemns Cambodia for violating ceasefire with heavy weapons attacks

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday (July 29) condemned Cambodia for violating the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The ceasefire, agreed upon by the Thai and Cambodian governments, was supposed to take effect at 24:00 hours on July 28, aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting cooperation between the neighbouring nations.

“The Thai Army strictly adhered to the agreement, halting fire along the Thai-Cambodian border immediately at the designated time, with a genuine intent to honour the commitment made by both governments,” said Winthai.