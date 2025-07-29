Thai Army condemns Cambodia for violating ceasefire with heavy weapons attacks

Major General Winthai Suwaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Tuesday (July 29) condemned Cambodia for violating the ceasefire agreement between the two countries. The ceasefire, agreed upon by the Thai and Cambodian governments, was supposed to take effect at 24:00 hours on July 28, aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting cooperation between the neighbouring nations.
“The Thai Army strictly adhered to the agreement, halting fire along the Thai-Cambodian border immediately at the designated time, with a genuine intent to honour the commitment made by both governments,” said Winthai.
However, he expressed deep regret that despite the agreed time for the ceasefire, Cambodian forces continued to use heavy weapons to attack several locations on Thai territory, which he described as a deliberate violation of the ceasefire. This, he said, undermines the trust built between the two countries. “The Thai Army strongly condemns these actions.”
Winthai confirmed that Thailand had no intention of using military force for aggression but would respond appropriately to defend the country’s sovereignty under its right to self-defence and in accordance with international law.
At around 9:30 am on Tuesday, the 2nd Army Region reported multiple incidents of aggression by Cambodian forces throughout the night and into the morning.
These incidents included provocations and the use of supporting fire weapons targeting several areas of Thai territory, including Chong Bok, Chong An Ma, Sam Tae, Ta Kwai Temple, and Phu Makua. In response, Thai forces countered the attacks according to the situation, deploying front-line troops and supporting weapons to suppress the Cambodian military actions.