RTAF deploys F-16 jets in second strike ahead of midnight ceasefire with Cambodia

Hours before the agreed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is set to take effect at midnight, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) conducted a second round of F-16 fighter jet operations targeting areas near Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.

The evening sortie involved two F-16 jets and followed an earlier morning mission in the same area. Both operations reportedly achieved their objectives and the aircraft returned safely to base, according to military officials.