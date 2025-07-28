RTAF deploys F-16 jets in second strike ahead of midnight ceasefire with Cambodia

Hours before the agreed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is set to take effect at midnight, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) conducted a second round of F-16 fighter jet operations targeting areas near Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temples in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province.
The evening sortie involved two F-16 jets and followed an earlier morning mission in the same area. Both operations reportedly achieved their objectives and the aircraft returned safely to base, according to military officials.
The Second Army Area’s Operations Centre reported on the situation as of 12pm today, confirming that fighting along the Thai–Cambodian border remains intense. Cambodian forces were observed reinforcing their positions and increasing troop deployments from further inland in an effort to seize control of strategic locations near the Ta Muen Thom and Ta Kwai temple zones.