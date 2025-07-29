Thailand and Cambodia Agree Immediate Ceasefire Following Malaysia-Mediated Talks

Thailand's Foreign Ministry has stressed the importance of bilateral negotiations in finding lasting solutions for both nations after Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire agreement during emergency talks in Malaysia.
The commitment emerged during a late-night press conference on Monday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura emphasising that following the cessation of hostilities, both sides would return to the bilateral discussions that Thailand has consistently advocated.
Speaking at approximately 10pm, Nikorndej outlined the key agreements reached during the special Thailand-Cambodia meeting in Malaysia, where both parties achieved a mutual understanding on several critical points.
The ceasefire takes immediate effect without conditions from midnight on 28th July 2025 (local time), marking what officials described as a crucial first step towards reducing tensions and restoring peace and security to the region.
Military commanders from both sides are scheduled to hold informal meetings at 7am on 29th July, with Thailand's Regional Army Commands 1 and 2 meeting their Cambodian counterparts from Regional Commands 4 and 5. This will be followed by a meeting of military attachés led by the ASEAN chair, subject to both parties' agreement.
A General Border Committee (GBC) meeting has been scheduled for 4th August 2025, to be hosted by Cambodia.
As the current ASEAN chair, Malaysia has pledged to coordinate an observer team to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreements.
Malaysia will consult with other ASEAN member states regarding their participation in the observation mission, reflecting the region's commitment to supporting peace in the area.
Both sides have agreed to resume direct communication at the highest levels, including between prime ministers, foreign ministers, and defence ministers of both countries.
The foreign and defence ministers of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand have been tasked with developing detailed working mechanisms for implementing, monitoring, and reporting on the ceasefire. This mechanism will form the foundation for sustainable and accountable peace.
Key Outcomes Highlighted
Nikorndej elaborated on four significant outcomes from the agreement:
Safety and Security: The ceasefire brings immediate safety for lives and property in the border region.
Return to Bilateral Framework: Tomorrow morning's discussions mark the beginning of bilateral talks - "a position Thailand has consistently called for," with the GBC meeting on 4th August and Joint Border Committee discussions planned for September.
Observer Mechanism: The presence of observers will help verify and confirm compliance with the ceasefire agreement, addressing Thailand's long-standing calls to see genuine commitment from the Cambodian side.
Civilian Relief: Citizens who have been forced to stay in temporary shelters will be able to return home and resume normal life.
The spokesman emphasised that Monday's discussions were "solely ceasefire negotiations, with no border demarcation discussions whatsoever, therefore resulting in no territorial gains or losses for Thailand."
The ceasefire allows border residents to return to normal life without threats of combat, reducing risks of attack or injury during travel, whilst ensuring the safety of Thai nationals in Cambodia.
Looking Forward
"Looking ahead, we want to see sincerity from the Cambodian side, including ending attacks on civilian targets. The ceasefire must be based on international law, including international humanitarian law," Nikorndej stated.
He outlined specific requirements including restrictions on all types of weapons, cessation of bomb placement, no additional forces in the area, and an end to threatening provocations, with local agencies monitoring to ensure practical implementation for a return to normalcy.
International Awareness
When asked whether Malaysia was aware that Cambodia had initiated the firing, the spokesman confirmed: "Malaysia and everyone in that room was aware and informed, including the United States, China, and even Cambodia. The Thai side informed the meeting and outlined the sequence of events, including sovereignty violations, firing first, placing antipersonnel landmines, and targeting non-military objectives."
Regarding violations of the Ottawa Convention on antipersonnel landmines, Cambodia chose not to address the issue directly, reasoning that the meeting should focus solely on the ceasefire whilst looking forward to ensuring its sustainability through mechanisms such as observer monitoring.
The spokesman concluded by stressing that any future incidents involving military personnel stepping on landmines would indicate insincerity and contradict the agreements reached.
"The ceasefire conditions include several matters, one of which is that there must be no more landmine placement. Therefore, such scenes should not occur again," the spokesman stated.