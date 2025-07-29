Thailand and Cambodia Agree Immediate Ceasefire Following Malaysia-Mediated Talks

Thailand's Foreign Ministry has stressed the importance of bilateral negotiations in finding lasting solutions for both nations after Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire agreement during emergency talks in Malaysia.

The commitment emerged during a late-night press conference on Monday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura emphasising that following the cessation of hostilities, both sides would return to the bilateral discussions that Thailand has consistently advocated.

Speaking at approximately 10pm, Nikorndej outlined the key agreements reached during the special Thailand-Cambodia meeting in Malaysia, where both parties achieved a mutual understanding on several critical points.

The ceasefire takes immediate effect without conditions from midnight on 28th July 2025 (local time), marking what officials described as a crucial first step towards reducing tensions and restoring peace and security to the region.

Military commanders from both sides are scheduled to hold informal meetings at 7am on 29th July, with Thailand's Regional Army Commands 1 and 2 meeting their Cambodian counterparts from Regional Commands 4 and 5. This will be followed by a meeting of military attachés led by the ASEAN chair, subject to both parties' agreement.

A General Border Committee (GBC) meeting has been scheduled for 4th August 2025, to be hosted by Cambodia.

As the current ASEAN chair, Malaysia has pledged to coordinate an observer team to monitor and ensure compliance with the agreements.

Malaysia will consult with other ASEAN member states regarding their participation in the observation mission, reflecting the region's commitment to supporting peace in the area.