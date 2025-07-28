ASEAN chair deploys observer team to monitor Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

Jirayu, who also serves as a member of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), made the announcement following a trilateral meeting hosted at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister in Putrajaya.
The meeting was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister.
Jirayu reported that Anwar expressed satisfaction with the sincere tone of the dialogue and commended both sides for their willingness to pursue an immediate ceasefire.
The strong participation and cooperation of all parties reflected a shared commitment to peace, diplomacy, and regional stability.
Key outcomes of the trilateral agreement include:
To reinforce the ceasefire agreement, Malaysia, as current ASEAN Chair, will coordinate the deployment of an observer team to verify and ensure compliance with the terms agreed upon.
Both sides also agreed to re-establish direct lines of communication between their prime ministers, foreign ministers, and defence ministers.
The meeting reaffirmed the joint resolve of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand to uphold international law, promote peaceful coexistence, and pursue multilateral cooperation in seeking a fair and lasting resolution to the current situation.
On this occasion, Phumtham expressed his appreciation to Anwar, the Chinese government, and US President Donald Trump for their goodwill and concern.
Phumtham reiterated Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, while also stressing the need to safeguard national sovereignty and the lives of Thai citizens.
Both sides pledged to uphold the ceasefire in good faith, with confidence-building measures to ensure compliance.
Hun Manet confirmed Cambodia’s agreement to the ceasefire from midnight and vowed to proceed with the terms laid out in the meeting.