ASEAN chair deploys observer team to monitor Thai-Cambodian ceasefire

Both sides also agreed to re-establish direct lines of communication between their prime ministers, foreign ministers, and defence ministers.

The meeting reaffirmed the joint resolve of Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand to uphold international law, promote peaceful coexistence, and pursue multilateral cooperation in seeking a fair and lasting resolution to the current situation.

On this occasion, Phumtham expressed his appreciation to Anwar, the Chinese government, and US President Donald Trump for their goodwill and concern.

Phumtham reiterated Thailand’s commitment to a peaceful resolution, while also stressing the need to safeguard national sovereignty and the lives of Thai citizens.

Both sides pledged to uphold the ceasefire in good faith, with confidence-building measures to ensure compliance.

Hun Manet confirmed Cambodia’s agreement to the ceasefire from midnight and vowed to proceed with the terms laid out in the meeting.