Cambodia and Thailand agree to immediate ceasefire from midnight

Hun Manet added that the five days of clashes had displaced approximately 300,000 people across both countries.

He also thanked Anwar for hosting the negotiations, as well as US President Donald Trump and Chinese leaders for their support.

The special meeting between the leaders of Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia officially began at 3.15pm local time at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the Malaysian Prime Minister.

The objective of the closed-door session was to ease tensions along the Cambodia–Thailand border. The meeting was chaired by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as ASEAN Chair.

Participants included Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai.

Roles of each country in the meeting

Malaysia (Host):

United States:

China:

Observer to the peace negotiations (represented by the Chinese Ambassador to Kuala Lumpur)

Full details of Thailand–Cambodia ceasefire agreement released

Cambodia and Thailand have reached a mutual understanding to enforce an “immediate and unconditional” ceasefire, which will take effect from midnight, following mediation talks held in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

According to a report by Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the joint statement described the agreement as “a vital first step toward de-escalation and the restoration of peace and stability.”

Under the terms agreed, both sides will proceed with the following steps: