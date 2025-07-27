UN chief voices concern over Thai–Cambodian border clashes, urges immediate ceasefire

SUNDAY, JULY 27, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over the ongoing clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border and called on both sides to immediately cease hostilities. 

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the continuation of armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand since 24 July.

The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides.

The Secretary-General urges both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute.

The Secretary-General remains available to assist in any efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

