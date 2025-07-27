UN chief voices concern over Thai–Cambodian border clashes, urges immediate ceasefire

Details of the statement issued by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, are as follows:
The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the continuation of armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand since 24 July.
The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides.
The Secretary-General urges both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute.
The Secretary-General remains available to assist in any efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute.