Thailand Condemns \"Unprovoked Aggression\" by Cambodia at UN

Thailand's Ambassador to the United Nations Cherdchai Chaivaivid delivered a scathing condemnation of what he termed Cambodia's "unprovoked act of aggression," during a private meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on "Threats to international peace and security" on Friday.

The Ambassador highlighted serious concerns for Thai sovereignty, territorial integrity, and, crucially, the lives of innocent civilians amidst escalating border tensions.

Ambassador Cherdchai began by expressing profound regret that he was compelled to speak under such grave circumstances.

He affirmed Thailand's long-standing commitment to peace and its historical support for Cambodia's nation-building and development since its independence in 1953, including through the Paris Agreements in 1991 and Cambodia's ASEAN membership in 1999.

He stressed that while neighbourly challenges are inevitable, dialogue, not violence, must prevail.

Escalating Hostilities

The Ambassador recounted a series of incidents, starting with a minor border skirmish on 28th May, where Thai troops, conducting routine patrols within their territory, were reportedly met with unprovoked firing from Cambodian forces, necessitating proportionate self-defence.

Thailand, he stated, promptly sought a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, which took place in Phnom Penh on 14th June.

Despite these efforts, the situation gravely worsened. On 16th and 23rd July, Thai army personnel, again on routine patrols within Thai territory, stepped on newly planted landmines in previously demined zones.