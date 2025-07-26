Thailand Condemns \"Unprovoked Aggression\" by Cambodia at UN

Thailand's Ambassador to the United Nations Cherdchai Chaivaivid delivered a scathing condemnation of what he termed Cambodia's "unprovoked act of aggression," during a private meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on "Threats to international peace and security" on Friday.
The Ambassador highlighted serious concerns for Thai sovereignty, territorial integrity, and, crucially, the lives of innocent civilians amidst escalating border tensions.
Ambassador Cherdchai began by expressing profound regret that he was compelled to speak under such grave circumstances.
He affirmed Thailand's long-standing commitment to peace and its historical support for Cambodia's nation-building and development since its independence in 1953, including through the Paris Agreements in 1991 and Cambodia's ASEAN membership in 1999.
He stressed that while neighbourly challenges are inevitable, dialogue, not violence, must prevail.
Escalating Hostilities
The Ambassador recounted a series of incidents, starting with a minor border skirmish on 28th May, where Thai troops, conducting routine patrols within their territory, were reportedly met with unprovoked firing from Cambodian forces, necessitating proportionate self-defence.
Thailand, he stated, promptly sought a Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, which took place in Phnom Penh on 14th June.
Despite these efforts, the situation gravely worsened. On 16th and 23rd July, Thai army personnel, again on routine patrols within Thai territory, stepped on newly planted landmines in previously demined zones.
This resulted in two soldiers suffering severe, permanent disabilities, with others seriously injured.
Ambassador Cherdchai highlighted that Thailand had fully destroyed all anti-personnel mines by 2019, contrasting this with Cambodia's own reports indicating continued retention of such mines as of December last year.
He unequivocally called this a "blatant violation of international law" and the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention (Ottawa Convention), to which both nations are signatories, and a contravention of the November 2024 Siem Reap-Angkor Declaration.
Thailand has since submitted two letters to the President-Designate of the 22nd Meeting of States Parties to the Convention and formally requested clarification from the Cambodian government via the UN Secretary-General.
"Don't Look Away" - Civilian Casualties Mount
The Ambassador then detailed the most recent and severe escalation.
At 08:20 AM yesterday, 24th July, Cambodian troops reportedly opened fire with heavy artillery on a Thai military outpost in Ta Muen Thom, Surin Province.
Shortly after, "indiscriminate attacks" were launched across four Thai provinces: Buriram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani.
Ambassador Cherdchai stressed the devastating impact on civilians, stating that four children were killed and four others severely injured.
Civilian infrastructure, including a hospital and a school, sustained significant damage.
As of 09:00 AM this morning, 25th July, the attacks had resulted in 14 deaths and 46 injuries, with 13 in critical condition.
Visibly moved, the Ambassador urged the Council members, "Don't look away," as he reportedly showed images of civilian casualties, including a family of four, where the mother and three children died after their grocery store was hit.
More than 130,000 residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Thailand, he asserted, "condemns in the strongest possible terms Cambodia's indiscriminate and inhumane attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and public facilities, particularly hospitals," citing violations of the Geneva Conventions of 1949.
Self-Defence and Dialogue
Ambassador Cherdchai argued that this series of "unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression" constitutes a grave violation of Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, prohibiting the use of force against territorial integrity, and contravenes principles of good neighbourliness and ASEAN solidarity.
He affirmed Thailand's exercise of its right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, reiterating that its response is "strictly limited in scope, proportionate, and targeted solely at neutralising the imminent danger" from Cambodian forces, with every effort made to avoid civilian harm.
Addressing accusations regarding damage to the Phra Viharn Temple, the Ambassador firmly rejected the claims as "baseless, regrettable, and profoundly disappointing disinformation."
He stated that no exchanges of fire occurred near the temple, with the closest attacks being approximately two kilometres away at Phu Ma Khua, well outside the trajectory of Thai military operations.
He urged Cambodia to "refrain from disseminating false or misleading information that politicises or misrepresents cultural heritage."
The Ambassador concluded by reaffirming Thailand's commitment to peaceful dispute resolution and urged Cambodia to "immediately cease all hostilities and acts of aggression, and resume dialogue in good faith."