Cambodia Urges UN Intervention, Seeks ICJ Ruling on Border Dispute

Cambodia has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for immediate international intervention, citing what it describes as "military aggression" by Thailand along their shared border.

The plea was made during a UNSC session that commenced on Friday [25 July] at 3:00 PM local time.

Ambassador Chia Keo, Cambodia's Permanent Representative to the UN, outlined Phnom Penh's firm stance and key demands:

Respect for Sovereignty: Cambodia demanded that Thailand fully respect its sovereignty and immediately cease all military aggressive actions.

Legal Claims: He reiterated Cambodia's legal claims to its territory, referencing historical conventions and International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings, including the 1904 Convention, the 1907 Treaty, and the 1:200,000 scale map.

ICJ Referral: A primary request was for the UNSC to facilitate a resolution by referring four specific disputed land areas to the ICJ for adjudication.