Cambodia Urges UN Intervention, Seeks ICJ Ruling on Border Dispute

Cambodia has formally appealed to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for immediate international intervention, citing what it describes as "military aggression" by Thailand along their shared border.
The plea was made during a UNSC session that commenced on Friday [25 July] at 3:00 PM local time.
Ambassador Chia Keo, Cambodia's Permanent Representative to the UN, outlined Phnom Penh's firm stance and key demands:
Respect for Sovereignty: Cambodia demanded that Thailand fully respect its sovereignty and immediately cease all military aggressive actions.
Legal Claims: He reiterated Cambodia's legal claims to its territory, referencing historical conventions and International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings, including the 1904 Convention, the 1907 Treaty, and the 1:200,000 scale map.
ICJ Referral: A primary request was for the UNSC to facilitate a resolution by referring four specific disputed land areas to the ICJ for adjudication.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Chia Keo told the UNSC that the current border conflict was not accidental but the result of a pre-planned Thai military operation, alleging that Thailand initiated border attacks without provocation.
He provided a chronological account of the conflict, drawing parallels to Thailand's "Chakri Phuvanart war strategy" which Cambodia claims was used during the 2008-2011 border clashes.
Phnom Penh highlighted what it described as Thai aggression involving heavy weaponry, including F-16 fighter jets, tanks, cluster munitions, and artillery.
It noted Thailand's escalated military readiness following emergency declarations in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces.
Cambodia maintained that its own forces had not been deployed to nearby areas on its side of the border and reaffirmed its stance that it did not initiate the hostilities or deploy troops near the border before the Thai attacks, emphasising its commitment to peaceful dispute resolution.
Cambodia also detailed the damage incurred on its side, including casualties (deaths and injuries) and impacts on historical sites such as Preah Vihear Temple, asserting these violated international law and the Hague Conventions.
It claimed Thailand was using unilaterally drawn maps to assert claims over Cambodian territory.
The ambassador also referred to discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister and ASEAN Chair Anwar Ibrahim, stating that a ceasefire agreement was close to being finalised on the evening of 24 July, but alleged that Thailand reversed its decision before it could take effect.
Source: Khmer Times