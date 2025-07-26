Thai Navy Deploys 4 Gunboats Near \'Koh Kood\' — On Standby For Providing Fire Support

At 8.20am on July 26, 2025, security sources from the Royal Thai Navy reported that the First Naval Area Command, under the Border Defence Command of Chanthaburi and Trat, had dispatched a Task Group of 4 vessels as part of the ongoing operation in Koh Kood District and Ban Hat Lek, Trat Province.
The task force consists of fast attack gunboats and patrol gunboats, both capable of delivering immediate fire support to ground troops. These naval assets are regarded as the most feared weaponry by Cambodian forces in this border region.
The navy confirmed that if a request is made, the vessels can begin supporting fire within one minute.