Thai Navy Deploys 4 Gunboats Near 'Koh Kood' — On Standby For Providing Fire Support

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

The First Naval Area Command has deployed four task force vessels to support "Operation Trat Strike 1", stationed at Koh Kood off Trat coast, with the capability to provide fire support to ground forces within just 1 minute upon command.

Thai Navy Deploys 4 Gunboats Near \'Koh Kood\' — On Standby For Providing Fire Support

At 8.20am on July 26, 2025, security sources from the Royal Thai Navy reported that the First Naval Area Command, under the Border Defence Command of Chanthaburi and Trat, had dispatched a Task Group of 4 vessels as part of the ongoing operation in Koh Kood District and Ban Hat Lek, Trat Province.
 

Thai Navy Deploys 4 Gunboats Near \'Koh Kood\' — On Standby For Providing Fire Support

The task force consists of fast attack gunboats and patrol gunboats, both capable of delivering immediate fire support to ground troops. These naval assets are regarded as the most feared weaponry by Cambodian forces in this border region.

 

Thai Navy Deploys 4 Gunboats Near \'Koh Kood\' — On Standby For Providing Fire Support

The navy confirmed that if a request is made, the vessels can begin supporting fire within one minute.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy