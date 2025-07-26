Thai-Cambodian Tensions: Expert Warns of UN Security Council Pitfalls

The simmering conflict between Thailand and Cambodia is set to escalate onto the international stage, with an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the horizon.





As both nations brace for the high-stakes discussions, Associate Professor Dr Panitan Wattanayagorn, a leading expert in security and international relations, has cautioned Thailand on the potential pitfalls and outlined three crucial factors to consider.





Speaking on Nation TV's "Monitoring the Thailand-Cambodia Conflict" programme on Friday, Dr Panitan underscored that while the UNSC's urgent agenda presents an opportunity for Thailand, the kingdom must navigate the proceedings with extreme caution.







Navigating the UNSC Agenda



Firstly, Dr Panitan highlighted that Cambodia initiated the request for the emergency meeting and its inclusion as an urgent agenda item.





This is significant given the UNSC's existing backlog of pressing global issues, including the situations in the Congo, Haiti, Syria, and the Red Sea.



Integrating the Cambodian agenda amidst these existing priorities requires careful management by Thailand.

Secondly, the expert reminded that the UNSC holds unique authority within the UN to deploy military force for peacekeeping missions.

This power means the council's pronouncements could be either advantageous or detrimental to either disputing nation.

Furthermore, Dr Panitan suggested the UNSC might lean towards the International Court of Justice (ICJ), a mechanism already linked to the council.

Should the dispute be fast-tracked or referred to the ICJ, he warned, it could potentially favour Cambodia over Thailand.