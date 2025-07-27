Phumtham visits Trat to assess border tensions and civilian safety

“I came to assess whether the provincial administration is capable of managing the situation if hostilities escalate,” he said.

Orders to strengthen civilian protection and coordination

Phumtham said he had instructed governors of the seven provinces along the Cambodian border to take responsibility for securing areas behind the front lines, allowing the military to focus on direct engagement zones.

“The front lines are under the responsibility of the military,” he explained. “I’ve directed officials of the Provincial Administration Department to take all-out efforts in safeguarding areas behind those lines.”

He also confirmed that the government has raised the emergency budget ceiling for all affected provinces to enable swift support and care for impacted communities.

Furthermore, he ordered the Royal Thai Police to protect the homes of evacuees from looting or damage during their absence.

Three key directives from the acting prime minister

Phumtham issued three key orders during the meeting:

Provincial governors must act as central coordinators for all government agencies involved in assisting affected populations.

The Interior Ministry's permanent secretary must ensure that district chiefs, subdistrict heads, village heads, and defence volunteers protect evacuees' homes.

Authorities must ensure the security of telecommunications infrastructure to maintain effective communication between the government and the public.

Ceasefire must follow Cambodia’s sincerity, says Phumtham

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Phumtham addressed US President Donald Trump’s recent request for a ceasefire. He emphasised that Thailand would consider it only if Cambodia proved sincere in de-escalating tensions.

“The Thai government will not agree to a ceasefire unless Cambodia demonstrates genuine commitment to peace and pulls its troops back from all areas of confrontation,” he said.

