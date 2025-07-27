Phumtham visits Trat to assess border tensions and civilian safety

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai travelled to Trat province on Sunday to receive a situation update following attacks by Cambodian forces along Thailand’s eastern border and other frontier provinces.
Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, chaired a meeting at the Trat Provincial Hall attended by senior officials including Chanin Rungthanakiart, secretary to the interior minister; Ansit Samphantharat, permanent secretary for the Interior Ministry; Trat Governor Nattapong Sanguanjit; and representatives from various security agencies.
During the briefing, the Trat Marine Taskforce and local authorities informed Phumtham that the Royal Thai Navy had succeeded in pushing Cambodian troops back across the border. However, confrontations between the two sides were reportedly ongoing.
Officials reported that 4,754 villagers had already been evacuated to 16 shelters across three districts. Additional shelters are ready to accommodate up to 20,000 people in the event of further conflict.
Phumtham stated that his visit to Trat was due to it being one of the six provinces attacked by Cambodian forces, prompting the Thai military to impose martial law.
“I came to assess whether the provincial administration is capable of managing the situation if hostilities escalate,” he said.
Phumtham said he had instructed governors of the seven provinces along the Cambodian border to take responsibility for securing areas behind the front lines, allowing the military to focus on direct engagement zones.
“The front lines are under the responsibility of the military,” he explained. “I’ve directed officials of the Provincial Administration Department to take all-out efforts in safeguarding areas behind those lines.”
He also confirmed that the government has raised the emergency budget ceiling for all affected provinces to enable swift support and care for impacted communities.
Furthermore, he ordered the Royal Thai Police to protect the homes of evacuees from looting or damage during their absence.
Phumtham issued three key orders during the meeting:
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Phumtham addressed US President Donald Trump’s recent request for a ceasefire. He emphasised that Thailand would consider it only if Cambodia proved sincere in de-escalating tensions.
“The Thai government will not agree to a ceasefire unless Cambodia demonstrates genuine commitment to peace and pulls its troops back from all areas of confrontation,” he said.