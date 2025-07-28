US and China join ceasefire talks as Phumtham meets Hun Manet this afternoon

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on Monday via his official Facebook page that he will lead a Cambodian delegation to a special summit in Kuala Lumpur aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.
The summit, hosted by Malaysia and co-organised by the United States, will also be attended by Chinese representatives. According to Hun Manet, the meeting is being held in response to a proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump, which has received support from both the Thai and Cambodian governments.
“I would like to thank Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for his coordination in facilitating this meeting,” Hun Manet wrote.
Meanwhile, the Facebook page of the US Embassy in Bangkok posted a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, confirming the American role in the upcoming high-level dialogue.
“Cambodia and Thailand are scheduled to begin high-level negotiations in Malaysia soon, with the goal of achieving an immediate ceasefire,” Rubio said. “US State Department officials are currently on the ground in Malaysia to support this peace effort. President Trump and I remain engaged in dialogue with counterparts from both countries and are closely monitoring developments. We hope this conflict will be resolved without further delay.”