US and China join ceasefire talks as Phumtham meets Hun Manet this afternoon

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet announced on Monday via his official Facebook page that he will lead a Cambodian delegation to a special summit in Kuala Lumpur aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand.

The summit, hosted by Malaysia and co-organised by the United States, will also be attended by Chinese representatives. According to Hun Manet, the meeting is being held in response to a proposal initiated by US President Donald Trump, which has received support from both the Thai and Cambodian governments.