China pledges neutral stance, constructive role in Cambodia–Thailand ceasefire talks

China continues to uphold a neutral and impartial stance on the border conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, while maintaining close communication with both sides and actively supporting dialogue aimed at restoring peace, according to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on July 27.
The announcement came after growing international efforts to de-escalate tensions along the Cambodia–Thailand border, where sporadic clashes have continued despite initial signs of willingness from both countries to agree to a ceasefire.
“Cambodia and Thailand are not only neighbours to each other, but also long-standing friends and neighbours of China,” the spokesperson said. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and injuries suffered on both sides, and we extend our sincere sympathy.”
The ministry stressed that maintaining good neighbourly relations, mutual trust, and the proper management of disputes serve the long-term interests of both nations, as well as the peace and stability of the broader region.
China expressed hope that both Cambodia and Thailand will prioritise the well-being of their people, uphold peace and neighbourly ties, exercise restraint, reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, and resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue and consultation.
The spokesperson also acknowledged the role of ASEAN, of which both Cambodia and Thailand are key members. “ASEAN has worked tirelessly over recent days to facilitate a ceasefire between the two parties. China commends these efforts and welcomes any initiative that contributes to reducing tensions on the ground,” the statement concluded.