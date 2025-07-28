Phumtham says Thai-Cambodian talks aim to end bloodshed through ceasefire

The primary goal, he said, was an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian losses and alleviate hardship.

“I spoke with military leaders and said that if we can achieve a resolution without further loss, that is something we welcome – because it means we are able to defend our sovereignty,” Phumtham said.

He added that a swift end to the conflict would directly benefit the more than 160,000 displaced people currently sheltering in temporary facilities. “We’ve agreed to the proposal for an immediate ceasefire, and the military has been consulted. The ceasefire will begin at midnight tonight, and all sides are satisfied with the outcome.”

Phumtham said that a joint military discussion between Thailand’s First and Second Army Areas and their Cambodian counterparts is scheduled for 7am on Tuesday, July 29. He added that initial coordination and dialogue have already taken place. Should the bilateral talks conclude smoothly, a broader meeting with international observers will follow to bear witness to the peace process.

He emphasised that the recent discussions did not touch on controversial issues such as the 1:200,000 or 1:50,000-scale maps, nor the reopening of border checkpoints. The sole focus was on achieving a ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.

“From here, the matter will move into the framework of the General Border Committee (GBC),” he said. “In the past, both militaries have worked together and trained side-by-side. But when conflict breaks out, we must stand firm in defending our sovereignty and carry out our responsibilities without compromise.”

Regarding the overall outcome of the ceasefire talks, Phumtham said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the negotiations as ASEAN Chair, has officially communicated the results to ASEAN member states. He noted that all parties welcomed the breakthrough, with both China and the United States expressing satisfaction at the agreement.

“As for Thailand, we are relieved that we’ve managed to halt the loss of civilian lives while preventing any violation of our sovereignty,” he said. “Further negotiations will be necessary, and the military will take the lead in resolving these remaining issues.”



