Phumtham says Thai-Cambodian talks aim to end bloodshed through ceasefire

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday (July 28) that the ceasefire agreement reached with Cambodia was made possible through broad international coordination, with strong backing from major powers including the United States, China, and ASEAN. All sides, he said, shared a common goal: to halt the violence that has taken a deadly toll on civilians.
Phumtham, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, spoke upon his return from peace talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, where both Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire starting at midnight.
“The success of these talks lies in the fact that the international community now understands our position – that Thailand has been on the receiving end of aggression, despite our efforts to pursue peaceful and lawful solutions,” he said.
He stressed that any resolution must uphold the interests of the Thai people, preserve the country’s independence, and ensure that no part of Thailand’s sovereignty or borders is compromised.
Phumtham recounted how he presented Thailand’s position during the talks, explaining that the country had been living in peace before the current conflict erupted. “We’ve tried every avenue to end this escalation,” he said. “And we reached a mutual understanding that discussions should now focus on halting the violence, not dwelling on past incidents.”
The primary goal, he said, was an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian losses and alleviate hardship.
“I spoke with military leaders and said that if we can achieve a resolution without further loss, that is something we welcome – because it means we are able to defend our sovereignty,” Phumtham said.
He added that a swift end to the conflict would directly benefit the more than 160,000 displaced people currently sheltering in temporary facilities. “We’ve agreed to the proposal for an immediate ceasefire, and the military has been consulted. The ceasefire will begin at midnight tonight, and all sides are satisfied with the outcome.”
Phumtham said that a joint military discussion between Thailand’s First and Second Army Areas and their Cambodian counterparts is scheduled for 7am on Tuesday, July 29. He added that initial coordination and dialogue have already taken place. Should the bilateral talks conclude smoothly, a broader meeting with international observers will follow to bear witness to the peace process.
He emphasised that the recent discussions did not touch on controversial issues such as the 1:200,000 or 1:50,000-scale maps, nor the reopening of border checkpoints. The sole focus was on achieving a ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties.
“From here, the matter will move into the framework of the General Border Committee (GBC),” he said. “In the past, both militaries have worked together and trained side-by-side. But when conflict breaks out, we must stand firm in defending our sovereignty and carry out our responsibilities without compromise.”
Regarding the overall outcome of the ceasefire talks, Phumtham said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who chaired the negotiations as ASEAN Chair, has officially communicated the results to ASEAN member states. He noted that all parties welcomed the breakthrough, with both China and the United States expressing satisfaction at the agreement.
“As for Thailand, we are relieved that we’ve managed to halt the loss of civilian lives while preventing any violation of our sovereignty,” he said. “Further negotiations will be necessary, and the military will take the lead in resolving these remaining issues.”