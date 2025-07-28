2nd Army Region urges public and private sectors to brace for ‘cyberattacks’

According to the advisory, hacker groups believed to be operating from Cambodia are reportedly targeting the information systems of Thai government agencies, state enterprises, and private organisations.
Such intrusions could compromise data security, undermine public confidence, and destabilise national infrastructure.
In response, the Second Army Region called on all organisations to act proactively by reviewing and strengthening their cyber defences. It outlined six urgent measures:
Organisations should inspect vulnerabilities across networks, databases, and active software. Security settings on firewalls, antivirus systems, and authentication processes must be reviewed, and backup systems should be tested to ensure data recovery is possible in the event of an attack.
All operating systems and applications should be patched and upgraded to the latest versions. Unnecessary programmes and features, which could serve as entry points for attackers, should be disabled.
Staff must be instructed not to click on unknown links, use unauthorised flash drives, or open suspicious emails or attachments. Passwords should be changed regularly, and strong, complex combinations used. Unusual system logs and activity must be continuously monitored.
Organisations are advised to closely monitor threat alerts and advisories issued by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and Thailand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (ThaiCERT).
A clear plan should be in place to address cybersecurity incidents, including designated personnel responsible for coordinating with external agencies such as NCSA or the cyber police.
Any suspected cyberattacks or anomalies should be promptly reported to ThaiCERT via email at [email protected] or by phone on 0-2114-3531. Reports can also be filed with the NCSA’s Cyber Threat Complaint Centre to ensure a swift and effective response.