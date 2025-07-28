2nd Army Region urges public and private sectors to brace for ‘cyberattacks’

In response, the Second Army Region called on all organisations to act proactively by reviewing and strengthening their cyber defences. It outlined six urgent measures:

1. Assess and audit internal cybersecurity systems

Organisations should inspect vulnerabilities across networks, databases, and active software. Security settings on firewalls, antivirus systems, and authentication processes must be reviewed, and backup systems should be tested to ensure data recovery is possible in the event of an attack.

2. Regularly update software and systems

All operating systems and applications should be patched and upgraded to the latest versions. Unnecessary programmes and features, which could serve as entry points for attackers, should be disabled.

3. Establish clear cybersecurity protocols

Staff must be instructed not to click on unknown links, use unauthorised flash drives, or open suspicious emails or attachments. Passwords should be changed regularly, and strong, complex combinations used. Unusual system logs and activity must be continuously monitored.