2nd Army Region urges public and private sectors to brace for ‘cyberattacks’

MONDAY, JULY 28, 2025

The operations centre of Thailand’s Second Army Region has issued a cyber threat warning, urging both state and private sector agencies to take immediate and systematic steps to fortify their systems against foreign cyberattacks.

According to the advisory, hacker groups believed to be operating from Cambodia are reportedly targeting the information systems of Thai government agencies, state enterprises, and private organisations. 

Such intrusions could compromise data security, undermine public confidence, and destabilise national infrastructure.

In response, the Second Army Region called on all organisations to act proactively by reviewing and strengthening their cyber defences. It outlined six urgent measures:

1. Assess and audit internal cybersecurity systems

Organisations should inspect vulnerabilities across networks, databases, and active software. Security settings on firewalls, antivirus systems, and authentication processes must be reviewed, and backup systems should be tested to ensure data recovery is possible in the event of an attack.

2. Regularly update software and systems

All operating systems and applications should be patched and upgraded to the latest versions. Unnecessary programmes and features, which could serve as entry points for attackers, should be disabled.

3. Establish clear cybersecurity protocols

Staff must be instructed not to click on unknown links, use unauthorised flash drives, or open suspicious emails or attachments. Passwords should be changed regularly, and strong, complex combinations used. Unusual system logs and activity must be continuously monitored.


4. Stay informed through official channels

Organisations are advised to closely monitor threat alerts and advisories issued by the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) and Thailand’s Computer Emergency Response Team (ThaiCERT).

5. Implement an incident response and recovery plan

A clear plan should be in place to address cybersecurity incidents, including designated personnel responsible for coordinating with external agencies such as NCSA or the cyber police.

6. Report suspicious activity immediately

Any suspected cyberattacks or anomalies should be promptly reported to ThaiCERT via email at [email protected] or by phone on 0-2114-3531. Reports can also be filed with the NCSA’s Cyber Threat Complaint Centre to ensure a swift and effective response.

 

