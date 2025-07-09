Cyber Police coordinate with Interpol to issue Red Notice for 'Kok An' network

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) or Cyber Police, revealed the results of a major raid involving 19 targeted locations on Tuesday (July 8), believed to be connected to the network of Kok An, a close associate of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Authorities seized mobile phones and electronic devices, which will be further analysed to expand the investigation and assess scientific evidence.
This morning (July 9), another search warrant was executed at a residence in the Prawet area of Bangkok. However, the residence was close, and the owner or caretaker could not be located. Authorities suspect that the individuals involved were alerted by media coverage of the raids on Tuesday and had fled to avoid arrest. Plans are now in place to coordinate with local administration for a follow-up search.
Trairong also confirmed that 17 individuals had been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation, including 10 Chinese nationals, 4 Myanmar nationals, 2 Cambodians, and one stateless person, all facing charges under the Immigration Act.
In addition, authorities uncovered further evidence of financial transactions linked to Kok An's network, which ties into the Poipet casino complex and a 25-storey building in the area. The financial trails also connect to several other cases, including the high-profile case involving model Charlotte Austin, where Thai nationals were caught collaborating with call centre gangs in Poipet, as well as a separate case involving a doctor who was scammed out of 30 million baht.
Investigations into the financial paths of these cases have revealed connections to the 25-storey building and the 18-storey building in Poipet.
Trairong stated that these searches are based on financial trails from Thai victims scammed into transferring money, which led to the Poipet casino complex. The 18-storey and 25-storey buildings, owned by Kok An, were used as locations for financial transactions and withdrawals of the scammed funds.
He emphasised that prior to this, the Cyber Police had coordinated with Cambodian authorities to raid four buildings connected to Kok An, but they faced a lack of cooperation in shutting down the call centre gangs and the associated "mule accounts" network.
The authorities are now preparing to work with Interpol to issue a red notice for Kok An's arrest and are planning to meet with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) to propose the case to the Attorney General for prosecution outside Thailand.
In the afternoon, the investigation team will meet to conclude the results of the investigation, and on July 10, National Police Inspector-General Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot will hold a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Headquarters to report on the search outcomes.