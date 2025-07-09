Cyber Police coordinate with Interpol to issue Red Notice for 'Kok An' network

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) or Cyber Police, revealed the results of a major raid involving 19 targeted locations on Tuesday (July 8), believed to be connected to the network of Kok An, a close associate of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Authorities seized mobile phones and electronic devices, which will be further analysed to expand the investigation and assess scientific evidence.

This morning (July 9), another search warrant was executed at a residence in the Prawet area of Bangkok. However, the residence was close, and the owner or caretaker could not be located. Authorities suspect that the individuals involved were alerted by media coverage of the raids on Tuesday and had fled to avoid arrest. Plans are now in place to coordinate with local administration for a follow-up search.