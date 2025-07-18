Thai servers breached, caused 16.57% higher cyber incidents in Q2 2025: Kaspersky

In the second quarter of 2025 (April - June), Kaspersky detected 223,700 incidents, which is 16.57% higher than the previous quarter, where there were 191,909 incidents.

Thailand has encountered a remarkable statistic in three years. From 64,609 incidents in Q2 2023, the numbers have surged continuously and reached 196,078 and 223,700 incidents in Q2 2024 and 2025, respectively.



Another key finding from Kaspersky shows that Southeast Asian countries differ in terms of the number of malicious incidents caused by compromised servers in each country. While Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines detected the increase, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore recorded declines.

However, Singapore still logged the largest total of 4,995,653 malicious incidents in Q2.

Threat actors use compromised servers to host websites that deliver malware to unwary users. Victims are directed to these websites using fake adverts, phishing links in emails and SMS, and other schemes. Their computers and devices are later explored for vulnerabilities and compromises. When Kaspersky users encounter such online threats, Kaspersky solutions detect the sources of threats, or locations of the objects, and block them.