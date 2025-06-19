AI-era cyber threats surge in Thailand: Over 1,000 incidents in first 5 months of 2025



Geopolitics, quantum risks, and weak supply chains

Geopolitical tensions have also spilled over into cyberspace. Many organisations wrongly assume they are well-protected, while state-sponsored cyberattacks are increasingly disrupting industries and exposing critical vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Post-quantum cryptography—vital for long-term data security—has yet to be widely adopted. Though the share of HTTPS traffic protected with quantum-safe encryption grew from 3% to 38% by March 2025, this pace is still alarmingly slow. As quantum computing nears the threshold of breaking traditional encryption, business leaders must urgently adopt quantum-resistant algorithms.

Meanwhile, the supply chain remains a major point of weakness. Many organisations rely on dozens—or even hundreds—of third-party scripts and services. A single compromised vendor can provide a gateway for attackers to breach an entire organisation.

A World Economic Forum report found that 54% of large enterprises consider third-party risk management to be one of the biggest challenges in strengthening cybersecurity.



Zero Trust: A new standard for cybersecurity

As new threats continue to emerge, Zero Trust architecture is no longer a choice—it has become a necessity to plug security gaps and ensure long-term resilience.

Passwords and MFA are no longer enough. Organisations must move toward a full Zero Trust architecture, incorporating passwordless authentication and continuous risk-based access controls.

Currently, 65% of organisations have already invested or plan to invest in Zero Trust, with 32% planning to do so this year. Thai businesses can develop a Zero Trust strategy by moving away from fragmented security controls and instead building a unified security layer that spans the entire organisation.

Many business leaders are now turning to flexible platforms that support global operations, respond automatically, and provide real-time visibility—all of which enhance operational agility. Leading organisations are those embedding Zero Trust deeply into their digital foundations.



Security must be continuous, not reactive

Ultimately, regulatory compliance can no longer be reactive or unplanned. Studies show that 63% of Thai organisations spend over 5% of their IT budget on compliance. Meanwhile, 59% report spending more than 10% of their work week ensuring adherence to industry regulations and certification requirements.

Last year, Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) fined a data controller company 7 million baht for a personal data breach. The committee also ordered the company to appoint a Data Protection Officer (DPO), improve its data security measures, and provide data protection training to its staff.

These enforcement actions indicate that the PDPC expert panel is ready to enforce regulatory measures strictly and over the long term for violators of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).

Beyond avoiding legal penalties, building strong security measures also reinforces trust, reputation, and long-term resilience—especially as the cost of failing to act appropriately continues to rise.



In the AI era, cybersecurity can’t be an afterthought

In an age defined by AI-driven attacks, rising regulatory demands, and complex digital interconnectivity, cybersecurity must no longer be siloed, reactive, or an afterthought. Security cannot wait—and neither can business.

Beyond responding to threats, organisations must build resilience into operations, innovation, and growth. The future belongs to those that act decisively—by implementing AI-driven protection, securing the supply chain, accelerating post-quantum readiness, and embedding Zero Trust across their entire infrastructure.

And they must act now. In the AI era, security is not optional—it is foundational.