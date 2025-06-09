Industry Ministry deploys AI system to tackle surge in substandard imports

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has announced that the Ministry is preparing to roll out TISI Watch, an AI-powered intelligent system designed to detect non-compliant and substandard products across all online platforms.

The system will monitor hundreds of thousands of product listings to ensure consumer protection and uphold product standards.

In tandem, the Ministry plans to expand its industrial inspection teams into the digital space, forming a full-scale online surveillance initiative to counter the surge of low-quality foreign goods flooding the Thai market—goods that are increasingly harming the domestic economy and industrial sector.