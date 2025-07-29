Paetongtarn slams Cambodia as dishonourable for violating ceasefire

She added that Thailand would notify the countries that witnessed the negotiations of Cambodia’s continued aggression.
Speaking at Government House before joining the weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, Paetongtarn appeared visibly tense. Her demeanour reflected the gravity of the ongoing situation following the ceasefire agreement reached in Malaysia on Monday (July 28).
Despite the ceasefire, Cambodian troops reportedly continued launching attacks into Thai territory from around 3.30am on July 29, in violation of the agreement.
When asked by reporters whether she was closely monitoring the situation, Paetongtarn said she had just received an update from her team and had discussed plans to inform the countries that served as witnesses during the peace talks about Cambodia’s actions.
To be honest, we’re not surprised by such dishonourable conduct, she said.
Asked whether the Thai government would issue another formal statement in response to Cambodia’s continued violations, Paetongtarn said the matter would be referred to Phumtham for further action.