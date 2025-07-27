Phumtham visits Trat evacuation centre, says Paetongtarn sends her concern

He stressed that the ongoing border conflict was a situation no one wanted to see and assured the public that the government would take full responsibility for ensuring their welfare.
Phumtham was accompanied by Chanin Rungthanakiat, secretary to the interior minister; Unsit Sampuntharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry; and Natthapong Sanguanchit, governor of Trat.
The atmosphere at the evacuation centre appeared calm, with no shortage of food, drinking water or essential supplies. Both Thai nationals and a number of Cambodian citizens were being housed at the shelter. Many praised the local authorities for their effective coordination and care.
However, some evacuees expressed anxiety about the situation and concern for their homes, which had been left unattended. Others were worried about pets still at home.
Phumtham and his team distributed consumer goods and sat on the floor to share a meal and speak informally with evacuees, aiming to reassure them and ease their worries.
Phumtham said he came to see the situation for himself and to ensure that people’s basic needs were being met. He added that Paetongtarn had asked him to personally deliver her message of concern and encouragement to the evacuees.
She wants people to understand that no one wishes for this to happen. But now that it has, it is the government's duty to care for everyone and ensure they are living in the best possible conditions, he said.
Phumtham, who also serves as interior minister, acknowledged that many people remained concerned about leaving their homes. He assured them that local administrative officials had been instructed to provide full support and maintain security.
He also offered encouragement to Cambodian migrant workers sheltering at the centre, saying they should not worry.
Thai people are generous, and the government is committed to assisting all groups affected by this crisis. Once the situation ends, we will consider the next steps together, he added.