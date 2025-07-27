Phumtham visits Trat evacuation centre, says Paetongtarn sends her concern

Phumtham said he came to see the situation for himself and to ensure that people’s basic needs were being met. He added that Paetongtarn had asked him to personally deliver her message of concern and encouragement to the evacuees.

She wants people to understand that no one wishes for this to happen. But now that it has, it is the government's duty to care for everyone and ensure they are living in the best possible conditions, he said.

Phumtham, who also serves as interior minister, acknowledged that many people remained concerned about leaving their homes. He assured them that local administrative officials had been instructed to provide full support and maintain security.

He also offered encouragement to Cambodian migrant workers sheltering at the centre, saying they should not worry.

Thai people are generous, and the government is committed to assisting all groups affected by this crisis. Once the situation ends, we will consider the next steps together, he added.