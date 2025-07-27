Phumtham reiterates demand for Cambodia’s sincere troop withdrawal

However, he emphasised that Thailand prefers a bilateral dialogue with Cambodia and does not wish for third-party intervention in resolving the ongoing border conflict. He reiterated that any Cambodian troop withdrawal must be carried out with sincerity.
Speaking at the Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Station, Phumtham explained that Trump had proposed an immediate ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, adding that the US would not proceed with trade negotiations unless the fighting stopped.
This discussion was held on the basis of inter-agency coordination, Phumtham said. We had anticipated that the US might raise this issue, and so the Thai military and other relevant sectors were already engaged.
Phumtham added that similar sentiments had been expressed by Chinese officials and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who, as current ASEAN Chair, also phoned him to express concern. All parties stressed the need for peace and a ceasefire out of concern for Thai civilians.
I informed them that Thailand has consistently adhered to principles of peace and dialogue. However, Cambodian attacks have deliberately targeted civilians, not military objectives, and we had no choice but to respond against their military positions.
He reported that about 15 Thai civilians had been killed and 50 injured, while over 130,000 people had been evacuated to shelters.
Trump, he said, made it clear that he does not wish to see further violence. If the ceasefire is not achieved, the US would not proceed with trade talks with either country.
We said we had no objection to that principle. However, our condition is that Cambodia must provide credible assurances, Phumtham said. He thanked us for our constructive proposals and said he would contact Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
“We are not calling for third-party interference, but we appreciate the concern and support. We proposed direct talks between the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to agree on practical conditions for a genuine ceasefire, including the withdrawal of troops and long-range weaponry,” Phumtham said.
When asked when talks with Cambodia might begin, Phumtham said that on July 26, Thailand had already instructed the Foreign Minister to make contact. I understand that discussions may take place as early as today (July 27). I have invited the minister to visit Chanthaburi and Trat—areas where new offensives have begun—as we’ve already sent ministers to other affected provinces.
He urged the public not to worry, acknowledging the difficult situation faced by those living along the border. This crisis was caused by Cambodian aggression, he said.
“We condemn these acts as international crimes against civilians, in violation of international law. It’s a chaotic situation, and while we have prepared for such scenarios,” Phumtham said.
“The Interior Ministry has instructed provincial governors to take necessary action. I ask all sides to trust that we are working in the best interests of people’s lives and property.”
When asked whether Thailand still trusts Cambodia, Phumtham said he had told Trump that Cambodia must prove it is acting in good faith.
The peace talks and ceasefire request must come with guarantees—withdrawal of forces and weapons. That will show sincerity, he said.
We’ve called for a ceasefire for some time. Cambodia only just began doing so, and they’ve twisted the narrative to make it appear as though we are the aggressors. But all indications point clearly to Cambodia as the one initiating the attacks.
He added that Thailand’s actions are solely aimed at defending its sovereignty, in strict accordance with international law.
Regarding US tariffs, Phumtham said there would be no issue as long as a ceasefire is reached. However, he could not confirm whether the matter would be resolved by August 1, as it depends on Cambodia’s stance.
If the Thai Foreign Ministry succeeds in its discussions, further coordination with the military will be required, he added, since Cambodia has opened an 800-kilometre-long offensive front from the Northeast down to Trat province. Even if a ceasefire is announced, details must still be ironed out.
In my view, the outlook on tariffs is positive, as Thailand continues to act as a friendly partner to all countries, Phumtham concluded.