Phumtham reiterates demand for Cambodia’s sincere troop withdrawal

Trump, he said, made it clear that he does not wish to see further violence. If the ceasefire is not achieved, the US would not proceed with trade talks with either country.

We said we had no objection to that principle. However, our condition is that Cambodia must provide credible assurances, Phumtham said. He thanked us for our constructive proposals and said he would contact Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

“We are not calling for third-party interference, but we appreciate the concern and support. We proposed direct talks between the foreign ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to agree on practical conditions for a genuine ceasefire, including the withdrawal of troops and long-range weaponry,” Phumtham said.

When asked when talks with Cambodia might begin, Phumtham said that on July 26, Thailand had already instructed the Foreign Minister to make contact. I understand that discussions may take place as early as today (July 27). I have invited the minister to visit Chanthaburi and Trat—areas where new offensives have begun—as we’ve already sent ministers to other affected provinces.

He urged the public not to worry, acknowledging the difficult situation faced by those living along the border. This crisis was caused by Cambodian aggression, he said.

“We condemn these acts as international crimes against civilians, in violation of international law. It’s a chaotic situation, and while we have prepared for such scenarios,” Phumtham said.

“The Interior Ministry has instructed provincial governors to take necessary action. I ask all sides to trust that we are working in the best interests of people’s lives and property.”

When asked whether Thailand still trusts Cambodia, Phumtham said he had told Trump that Cambodia must prove it is acting in good faith.

The peace talks and ceasefire request must come with guarantees—withdrawal of forces and weapons. That will show sincerity, he said.

We’ve called for a ceasefire for some time. Cambodia only just began doing so, and they’ve twisted the narrative to make it appear as though we are the aggressors. But all indications point clearly to Cambodia as the one initiating the attacks.

He added that Thailand’s actions are solely aimed at defending its sovereignty, in strict accordance with international law.

Regarding US tariffs, Phumtham said there would be no issue as long as a ceasefire is reached. However, he could not confirm whether the matter would be resolved by August 1, as it depends on Cambodia’s stance.

If the Thai Foreign Ministry succeeds in its discussions, further coordination with the military will be required, he added, since Cambodia has opened an 800-kilometre-long offensive front from the Northeast down to Trat province. Even if a ceasefire is announced, details must still be ironed out.

In my view, the outlook on tariffs is positive, as Thailand continues to act as a friendly partner to all countries, Phumtham concluded.