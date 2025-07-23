Phumtham confident Paetongtarn will survive Constitutional Court case

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on Wednesday voiced confidence that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will overcome her legal battle in the Constitutional Court and return to lead the government.

Phumtham, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, made the remarks at the Interior Ministry in response to reporters’ questions about a dinner gathering of coalition leaders on Tuesday evening. Paetongtarn and her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, were both in attendance.

Paetongtarn maintains innocence

When asked whether Paetongtarn was confident she could return to work as prime minister, Phumtham said:

“The prime minister didn’t think she did anything wrong. She has explained it clearly to the public. She has repeatedly said she simply wanted to find a way to persuade Hun Sen to join us in resolving the tensions.”