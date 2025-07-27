Trump calls Phumtham, Hun Manet , no trade deals without ceasefire

US President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday (July 26) via X (formerly Twitter) that he had spoken with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai in an effort to push for an immediate ceasefire amid the escalating border conflict between the two countries.
Trump wrote that he had already spoken to Hun Manet regarding halting hostilities with Thailand and was in the process of calling Phumtham to deliver the same message. He called on both sides to request a ceasefire and bring an end to the war, which he described as "currently raging."
The president added that the United States is presently engaged in trade negotiations with both Thailand and Cambodia but made it clear to both governments that the US would not proceed with any agreements while the two countries remain at war.
“I am trying to simplify a complex situation,” Trump wrote. “Many people are being killed in this war. It very much reminds me of the conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt.”
Following his conversation with Cambodia’s prime minister, Trump said he would reach out again after consulting with the Thai side to discuss terms for a ceasefire and peaceful resolution. In a subsequent post, he confirmed that he had spoken with Acting Prime Minister Phumtham and described the exchange as “a very good call.”
According to Trump, both Thailand and Cambodia expressed a desire for peace and an immediate cessation of violence. He pledged to relay this mutual intention to Hun Manet once more.
“There is now a natural path forward toward ceasefire, peace, and prosperity,” Trump concluded, adding that results could be seen very soon.
Shortly after Trump’s posts, Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on social media confirming that Phumtham had spoken directly with the US president. During the call, Trump proposed an immediate ceasefire between the two nations.
The acting prime minister thanked Trump for his concern and goodwill, and affirmed in principle Thailand’s support for a ceasefire. However, he stressed the need for genuine commitment from the Cambodian side.
Phumtham requested that the US relay to Cambodia Thailand’s desire to hold urgent bilateral talks to define clear terms and mechanisms for a ceasefire, aiming for a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the dispute.