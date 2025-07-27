Paetongtarn visits evacuees, injured civilians and troops in Surin

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited injured troops, civilians, and evacuees in Surin on Sunday to offer them moral support.

Upon returning to Bangkok, Paetongtarn shared a post on her Facebook page recounting her visit.

She said she had visited those injured in the border fighting at Surin Hospital, before meeting evacuees at the Surin Campus of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan.

“Many people had to leave their homes without preparation. They are now facing uncertainty they never deserved to experience,” Paetongtarn wrote in her post.