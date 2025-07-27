Paetongtarn visits evacuees, injured civilians and troops in Surin

Suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited injured troops, civilians, and evacuees in Surin on Sunday to offer them moral support.
Upon returning to Bangkok, Paetongtarn shared a post on her Facebook page recounting her visit.
She said she had visited those injured in the border fighting at Surin Hospital, before meeting evacuees at the Surin Campus of Rajamangala University of Technology Isan.
“Many people had to leave their homes without preparation. They are now facing uncertainty they never deserved to experience,” Paetongtarn wrote in her post.
“I would like to send my moral support to all affected families. I believe the government will resolve this situation soon so everyone can return to a safe and secure life.”
Paetongtarn, who also serves as Minister of Culture, expressed her appreciation for doctors, nurses, troops, police, volunteers, foundations, and private organisations working tirelessly to assist those in the affected provinces.
She added that she and all Thais were united in sending encouragement to those affected by the border tensions.
Paetongtarn was accompanied on her visit by PM’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sindhuprai and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol. The delegation handed out bags of essential supplies to evacuees at the shelter, and also visited elderly and bedridden villagers, providing them with necessities such as adult diapers.
She was also briefed on the situation by the Surin governor, to whom she instructed that evacuees must not be left without essential supplies during their stay.
Paetongtarn declined to answer questions from the media regarding the current political situation, likely due to her suspension from duty by the Constitutional Court. The court is reviewing a petition filed by senators accusing her of violating ethical standards as Prime Minister.