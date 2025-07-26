Paetongtarn denies Thailand–Cambodia clash is a feud between two families, blaming on conflict tied to crackdown on call center gangs

She emphasized that the Thai government never wanted this situation to arise and has consistently prioritized civilian safety, acting only in response — particularly after Cambodia initiated gunfire on July 24.

Foreign media, she noted, have raised questions about evidence or digital footprints indicating who fired first. Observers also pointed out that Thai students continued attending school, while Cambodian students were kept home, leading to speculation that Cambodia might have known in advance about the attacks — whereas Thailand clearly did not.

Paetongtarn said that although she currently cannot fulfil her official duties due to the pending Constitutional Court ruling, she is closely monitoring the situation. She recently recorded a video for NBT (National Broadcasting Services of Thailand) and was briefed by the Deputy Minister of Defence, who reassured her that Thailand’s military equipment, including F-16 jets, is ready and sufficient. Their deployment was justified because the Cambodian attacks had reached civilian areas and endangered lives.