Border conflict with Cambodia drags Thaksin–Paetongtarn politics into decline

The wounds of war will leave a lasting scar not only on the political establishment—especially the ruling Pheu Thai Party—but also on relations between the peoples of Thailand and Cambodia.

The conflict has exposed a harsh truth: political fragility can directly weaken a nation's foreign policy posture. Criticism has grown over the perceived lack of confidence and clarity from Foreign Minister Maris Sangiamphongsa, whose loyalty to the former prime minister has led some to question whether Thailand is being outmanoeuvred by Cambodia on the global stage.

In contrast, the Thai military has regained political capital. While the government faces declining legitimacy, the armed forces are earning public trust through their defence of national sovereignty. Their performance could bolster future efforts to secure increased military funding, especially for air power and advanced weaponry, now viewed as game-changers in modern warfare.

The military has, once again, demonstrated its competence under pressure. The real test now falls on the civilian government—how will it address a storm of overlapping crises: economic stagnation, US trade pressure, inflation, natural disasters, and now war?

Worse still, the border conflict may be weaponised by political opponents, who accuse the government of carelessly inviting conflict through poor diplomacy. Even if Pheu Thai and Paetongtarn insist Hun Sen acted unilaterally, many are unconvinced. The perception that both political dynasties—Thai and Cambodian—may have played a role in escalating the crisis refuses to go away.

As the next election looms, Pheu Thai faces an uphill battle. Opponents are unlikely to let the memory of war fade quietly from the public consciousness.



