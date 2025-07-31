Thai Border Hospital Prioritises Safety and Humanity Amidst Tensions

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province has issued a statement clarifying adjustments to its services, emphasising its commitment to humanitarian principles and the safety of all patients and staff amidst ongoing border instability.

The move comes after an internal memo regarding Cambodian patients and interpreters was widely shared on social media, leading to miscommunication.

The hospital confirmed today (31st July 2025) that while it continues to provide care for existing Cambodian inpatients in accordance with humanitarian principles, some changes have been implemented.

Notably, the collection of medication on behalf of others has been suspended due to challenges with cross-border delivery, which had led to a significant build-up of unclaimed medicines.

New Cambodian patients will still be admitted, particularly in emergency cases.