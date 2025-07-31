Thai Border Hospital Prioritises Safety and Humanity Amidst Tensions

Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani province has issued a statement clarifying adjustments to its services, emphasising its commitment to humanitarian principles and the safety of all patients and staff amidst ongoing border instability.
The move comes after an internal memo regarding Cambodian patients and interpreters was widely shared on social media, leading to miscommunication.
The hospital confirmed today (31st July 2025) that while it continues to provide care for existing Cambodian inpatients in accordance with humanitarian principles, some changes have been implemented.
Notably, the collection of medication on behalf of others has been suspended due to challenges with cross-border delivery, which had led to a significant build-up of unclaimed medicines.
New Cambodian patients will still be admitted, particularly in emergency cases.
Monchai Wiwattanasitthipong, director of Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital, explained that the internal communication, which caused some public concern, was part of an effort to adapt the hospital's operational system.
He stressed that the primary concern is the safety of Thai and foreign patients, their relatives, and hospital personnel, as well as the security of the facility itself and its immediate vicinity, especially in light of the unrest near the border.
"The hospital considers the safety of the location and nearby areas under the situation of unrest in the border area," the statement read, adding that an incident on 28th July 2025 involving an unmanned aerial vehicle near the hospital prompted increased vigilance regarding risks.
As a result of the border situation, some non-urgent services have been scaled back. This includes the postponement of non-emergency surgeries and the temporary suspension of the "SMC Premium" special outpatient clinics operating outside regular hours.
Dr Montchai noted that these premium outpatient services had seen patient numbers drop to just 1-2% of their usual volume since 24th July 2025, making their temporary closure a logical step in reallocating resources to focus on patients injured from the border area.
Furthermore, Cambodian language assistants (interpreters) have been temporarily suspended from duty "for safety reasons," due to the significantly reduced number of Cambodian patients.
Dr Montchai reiterated that Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital remains a crucial healthcare hub for the region, upholding its foundational principles.
"Regarding humanitarianism, Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital still accepts patients if necessary, including Cambodian citizens who are in the area or come from other areas and need access to medical and public health services, especially in emergencies," he stated.
Existing Cambodian inpatients continue to receive care under humanitarian principles, with measures to ensure their safety, including restricted access for interpreters and relatives.
"What has appeared on social media has impacted trust in Sunpasitthiprasong Hospital. We must stand firm in what is right to care for the public, whether they are civilians, soldiers, or of any nationality. We still adhere to humanitarian principles and concurrently assess safety," Dr Montchai concluded.