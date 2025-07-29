Thailand mourns the loss of five students in Thai-Cambodian border clashes

Speaking after a high-level OBEC executive meeting, Thanu said the commission had discussed the violent incidents in the seven provinces bordering Cambodia. OBEC has assigned deputy secretary-generals, assistant secretary-generals, advisers, and bureau directors to oversee support efforts in the affected provinces.
Thanu said OBEC has already briefed Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and both deputy education ministers on the situation. However, certain details could not be disclosed due to national security concerns.
“We express our deepest condolences for the five students who lost their lives. A royal cremation ceremony is scheduled for July 31, 2025, and Minister Narumon is expected to attend,” Thanu stated.
He added that the three injured students are now in stable condition. OBEC’s priority is to restore morale and ensure the utmost safety for teachers and students. At this stage, no teachers will be sent back to oversee schools until OBEC has coordinated closely with military and security authorities.
Currently, 914 schools in the seven affected provinces have suspended teaching and learning activities. Classes will resume only once the military confirms the area is safe. Within a 30-kilometre radius of the conflict zone, all teachers, education personnel, students, and local residents have already been evacuated to temporary shelters.
Tomorrow, OBEC will dispatch teams of senior officials to visit all shelters and offer moral support. They will also distribute essentials such as mattresses, pillows, mosquito nets, food, and daily-use items, based on needs assessed in advance.
Thanu also said OBEC is currently designing alternative learning models in case the conflict is prolonged. He expressed gratitude for the concern shown by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, who has been closely following the situation.
OBEC is implementing her guidance and preparing five flexible learning models, to be adapted according to each region's context and suitability.
Thanu confirmed OBEC is preparing to postpone the assistant teacher recruitment exam and other student examinations in the seven conflict-affected provinces. These exams will only take place once the situation stabilises. A new set of exam questions will be prepared to ensure fairness.
Students and applicants for assistant teacher posts should not worry. The Education Minister is deeply concerned and has been monitoring the situation closely. Exams in other unaffected provinces will proceed as scheduled, Thanu added.