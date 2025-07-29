Thailand mourns the loss of five students in Thai-Cambodian border clashes

Speaking after a high-level OBEC executive meeting, Thanu said the commission had discussed the violent incidents in the seven provinces bordering Cambodia. OBEC has assigned deputy secretary-generals, assistant secretary-generals, advisers, and bureau directors to oversee support efforts in the affected provinces.

Thanu said OBEC has already briefed Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat and both deputy education ministers on the situation. However, certain details could not be disclosed due to national security concerns.

“We express our deepest condolences for the five students who lost their lives. A royal cremation ceremony is scheduled for July 31, 2025, and Minister Narumon is expected to attend,” Thanu stated.

He added that the three injured students are now in stable condition. OBEC’s priority is to restore morale and ensure the utmost safety for teachers and students. At this stage, no teachers will be sent back to oversee schools until OBEC has coordinated closely with military and security authorities.