Thai Official Warns of Cambodian Spies Posing as Aid Workers on Border

A senior Thai official has issued a stark warning regarding the alleged infiltration of Cambodian spies along the border, accused of disguising themselves as aid donors to gather intelligence on vital locations.
The alert comes amid persistent security concerns between Thailand and Cambodia, with a focus on potential espionage activities.
On Tuesday, Traisulee Traisoranakul, formerly the Secretary to the Minister of Interior and a spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, took to her personal Facebook account to post the urgent message.
"Currently, spies from the opposing side are coming in the guise of bringing donations to frontline villages, then observing coordinates and launching drones," Traisulee stated.
She further advised, "If people wish to donate goods, please send them to a central collection point. There is no need for them to drive into the actual areas; the various villages will coordinate for people to collect them themselves."
This warning about Cambodian operatives covertly infiltrating as aid distributors is considered a pressing matter that requires immediate investigation and stringent preventive measures by Thai security agencies.
Simultaneously, the public, especially those residing along the border, are urged to heighten their vigilance and report any suspicious behaviour to authorities.
This collaborative effort is deemed crucial for safeguarding national sovereignty against this evolving threat.
In the latest update on the border situation, evacuees remain unable to return to their homes.
A recent government announcement urged all displaced individuals to await further notifications, as the unrest along the Thai-Cambodian border requires continuous, close monitoring.
Crucially, the government stated that Cambodia has allegedly violated the recent ceasefire agreement.
Consequently, citizens who have sought refuge in shelters or with relatives outside the high-risk zones are advised to remain there until the border situation can be reassessed in conjunction with security agencies.
Local administrative organisations will inform residents when conditions return to normal and it is safe to return home.
Reflecting on the broader context of the conflict, Traisulee also articulated a key objective for Thailand's communication efforts.
"Our goal is not just for the world stage to 'accept' [us], but for 'the entire world to understand' what is true, what is right, and what can no longer be distorted," she wrote. "Because acceptance without understanding is fragile and always open to questioning. But when the truth is communicated correctly, clearly, and forcefully, until the whole world looks in the same direction – that is the true victory, not just politically, but in terms of principles and human values."