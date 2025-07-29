Thai Official Warns of Cambodian Spies Posing as Aid Workers on Border

A senior Thai official has issued a stark warning regarding the alleged infiltration of Cambodian spies along the border, accused of disguising themselves as aid donors to gather intelligence on vital locations.

The alert comes amid persistent security concerns between Thailand and Cambodia, with a focus on potential espionage activities.

On Tuesday, Traisulee Traisoranakul, formerly the Secretary to the Minister of Interior and a spokesperson for the Bhumjaithai Party, took to her personal Facebook account to post the urgent message.

"Currently, spies from the opposing side are coming in the guise of bringing donations to frontline villages, then observing coordinates and launching drones," Traisulee stated.

She further advised, "If people wish to donate goods, please send them to a central collection point. There is no need for them to drive into the actual areas; the various villages will coordinate for people to collect them themselves."

This warning about Cambodian operatives covertly infiltrating as aid distributors is considered a pressing matter that requires immediate investigation and stringent preventive measures by Thai security agencies.