Thai and Cambodian commanders reaffirm troop freeze at Ban Phakkard, Chanthaburi

The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region reaffirmed a joint commitment to halt military activity during a key meeting at the Ban Phakkard border crossing in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district at 1pm on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to maintain the ceasefire and freeze troop movements until the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 4 August, which will take place at the Defence Ministry level.

Earlier in the day, the CTBDC had held an online meeting with Cambodia’s Third Military Region at 9am. Both sides agreed to freeze troop movements to ease tensions and prevent misunderstandings, while also agreeing to establish direct communication between military commanders if needed.