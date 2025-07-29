Thai and Cambodian commanders reaffirm troop freeze at Ban Phakkard, Chanthaburi

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Thai, Cambodian commanders meet at Ban Phakkard border to reaffirm ceasefire and troop freeze ahead of 4 August Defence Ministry-level talks.

The Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC) and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region reaffirmed a joint commitment to halt military activity during a key meeting at the Ban Phakkard border crossing in Chanthaburi’s Pong Nam Ron district at 1pm on Tuesday.

The two sides agreed to maintain the ceasefire and freeze troop movements until the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on 4 August, which will take place at the Defence Ministry level.

Earlier in the day, the CTBDC had held an online meeting with Cambodia’s Third Military Region at 9am. Both sides agreed to freeze troop movements to ease tensions and prevent misunderstandings, while also agreeing to establish direct communication between military commanders if needed.

Meanwhile, two other simultaneous meetings took place at 10am:

  • Between Thailand’s First Army Area and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region
  • Between Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region

 

Both meetings reached the same agreement: a freeze in troop movements pending the GBC meeting.

The GBC, alongside the Regional Border Committee (RBC), serves as a key bilateral mechanism between Thailand and Cambodia to uphold border peace and resolve disputes.

