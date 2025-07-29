Thailand secures 11 key border areas after ceasefire; situation remains fragile

Thailand secures 11 areas despite violations

As of 6am Monday morning, Thailand had successfully retained control of the following 11 key areas:

Phu Ma Kua Chong Arn Ma Ta Muen Thom Temple Ta Kwai Temple Chong Bok Border Zone Don Tual Temple Satta Som Chong Chom Chong Sai Taku Preah Vihear Phlan Yao

The number of civilians displaced by the Thai-Cambodian border conflict has reached 188,729. A total of 15 civilians have been confirmed dead, with 53 others injured—12 seriously, 13 moderately, and 13 with minor injuries. The casualty count increased by one in Surin province, with 14 individuals currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Twenty healthcare facilities have been affected by the conflict, with 13 forced to suspend all services and 7 operating at limited capacity. Additionally, 175 subdistrict health promotion hospitals have also reported disruptions.

Thai authorities have announced that discussions are underway between both sides to agree on procedures for the return of injured individuals, deceased victims, and detained persons. The aim is to ensure mutual understanding and coordinated humanitarian handling.

Warning on cyberattacks and disinformation

Authorities also issued a warning regarding ongoing cyberattacks, particularly the spread of fake news and AI-generated disinformation. Citizens are urged to use discretion when sharing information online and report any cyber violations—especially to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, which is the lead agency responsible for monitoring digital threats.

Call for ceasefire compliance and civilian protection

Speaking at a press briefing, Maratee Nalita Andamo, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information and Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called on Cambodia to strictly and immediately comply with the ceasefire agreement. She stressed that the ceasefire marks a crucial starting point for de-escalation and further coordination between the two nations.

Maratee also urged Cambodian authorities to ensure the safety of Thai nationals residing in Cambodia, just as Thailand is committed to protecting Cambodians living in its territory.

She asked displaced persons in evacuation centres to remain patient as the government works to ensure a safe return home. The overall situation, she added, remains fragile.

Thailand now expects Cambodia to demonstrate sincerity in upholding the ceasefire and halting attacks—particularly those targeting civilians. The Thai government, she affirmed, remains committed to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, guided by the interests of the nation and the safety of its people.