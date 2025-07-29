Thai Cyber Agency Rushes to Bolster Media Defences Against Escalating Threats

Thailand's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is expediting efforts to address vulnerabilities within the nation's media systems, holding discussions with various media representatives.

This proactive initiative aims to prepare for potential cyber threats that could severely impact the country's public communication infrastructure. The NCSA is collaborating closely with ThaiCERT to provide round-the-clock proactive defence.

Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the NCSA, revealed that the agency has observed a surge in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, which render websites inaccessible.

He also highlighted growing threats emanating from social media, including the pervasive spread of fake news, coordinated reporting of news pages using automated bots, the dissemination of negative commentary, and attempts to compromise media page administrator accounts in order to sow public unrest.

Furthermore, instances of data leaks in the form of credential leaks have been identified. These specifically target accounts linked to critical media systems such as Content Management System (CMS) websites, internal email networks, or organisational social media accounts.

Should these credentials fall into malicious hands, they could be exploited to disseminate false information or distort news, thereby eroding media credibility and potentially escalating into a national security issue.