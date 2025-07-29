Thai Cyber Agency Rushes to Bolster Media Defences Against Escalating Threats

Thailand's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) is expediting efforts to address vulnerabilities within the nation's media systems, holding discussions with various media representatives.
This proactive initiative aims to prepare for potential cyber threats that could severely impact the country's public communication infrastructure. The NCSA is collaborating closely with ThaiCERT to provide round-the-clock proactive defence.
Air Vice Marshal Amorn Chomchoey, Secretary-General of the NCSA, revealed that the agency has observed a surge in Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks, which render websites inaccessible.
He also highlighted growing threats emanating from social media, including the pervasive spread of fake news, coordinated reporting of news pages using automated bots, the dissemination of negative commentary, and attempts to compromise media page administrator accounts in order to sow public unrest.
Furthermore, instances of data leaks in the form of credential leaks have been identified. These specifically target accounts linked to critical media systems such as Content Management System (CMS) websites, internal email networks, or organisational social media accounts.
Should these credentials fall into malicious hands, they could be exploited to disseminate false information or distort news, thereby eroding media credibility and potentially escalating into a national security issue.
ThaiCERT has consequently issued comprehensive recommendations for media outlets to enhance their security posture.
These include configuring robust website security settings, implementing regular password changes, deactivating unnecessary accounts, enabling two-factor authentication (2FA), avoiding the use of pirated software, limiting administrator privileges, and assigning dedicated cybersecurity personnel.
ThaiCERT further stressed the critical importance of every organisation having a well-defined incident response plan in the event of a cyber attack.
ThaiCERT is prepared to lead the frontline against cyber threats 24 hours a day. The agency encourages all media organisations to conduct regular system checks.
Should any abnormalities be detected, such as unusual login attempts, DDoS attacks, or the dissemination of fake news, they are urged to immediately report the information to ThaiCERT.
Media organisations should also promptly assign a coordinator and verify any suspected leaked accounts to ensure the highest level of security for the nation's communication systems.