Thai foreign minister protests Cambodia’s breach of ceasefire

Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa said on Tuesday that he had informed the ASEAN chair, as well as the US and Chinese governments, about Cambodia’s breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting, Maris said a formal letter of protest against Cambodia had been sent to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim—in his capacity as ASEAN chair—and to the United States and Chinese governments as observers.

Maris added that he would not disclose the contents of the protest letter at this time.

During peace talks mediated by Anwar in Malaysia on Monday, Thailand and Cambodia agreed to a ceasefire starting at midnight.