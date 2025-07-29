Border clashes cease as commanders agree ceasefire and troop freeze

This follows a mutual agreement by military commanders in all three key border zones to enforce a ceasefire and halt troop movements ahead of the upcoming General Border Committee (GBC) meeting on August 4.
Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree announced the outcome of trilateral military discussions held on Tuesday, July 29, at 10am across the three key zones:
First Army Region and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region:
Talks were held at the permanent Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, led by the commander of Thailand’s First Army Region.
Both sides agreed to refrain from troop movements to reduce suspicion and maintain stability while awaiting the GBC meeting. Additionally, commanders at all levels have been authorised to communicate directly in case of urgent situations.
Second Army Region and Cambodia’s Fourth Military Region:
The meeting took place at Chong Chom checkpoint in Kap Choeng district, Surin province, led by the Thai Second Army Region commander.
Key topics included: an immediate ceasefire, a ban on force or weapons use against civilians, a freeze on reinforcement or repositioning of troops to avoid misunderstandings, and facilitation for the return of the injured and deceased.
Both parties agreed to these terms and established a joint coordination team of four personnel from each side to address urgent issues and prevent further incidents.
Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Force and Cambodia’s Third Military Region:
This discussion was conducted online and chaired by the commander of the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Force. The agreement mirrored the terms reached in the First Army Region meeting, reaffirming shared goals for de-escalation.
Vinthai added that a complete ceasefire had already been observed across the border, demonstrating a shared commitment to reducing tensions and advancing towards sincere military dialogue.