Border clashes cease as commanders agree ceasefire and troop freeze

Army spokesman Maj Gen Vinthai Suwaree announced the outcome of trilateral military discussions held on Tuesday, July 29, at 10am across the three key zones:

First Army Region and Cambodia’s Fifth Military Region:

Talks were held at the permanent Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, led by the commander of Thailand’s First Army Region.

Both sides agreed to refrain from troop movements to reduce suspicion and maintain stability while awaiting the GBC meeting. Additionally, commanders at all levels have been authorised to communicate directly in case of urgent situations.